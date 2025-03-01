CHASETOWN are back on the road as they head to Atherton Collieries.

Mark Swann’s men will face the trip this afternoon (1st March) in a bid to cement their place in the play-offs as the season’s end looms closer.

The Scholars hit top gear last time out as they defeated second placed Vauxhall Motors, thanks to a stunning strike from Tom Thorley before Joey Butlin nodded home the winner.

Meanwhile, the hosts beat Congleton Town 2-1 in their previous Northern Premier League West outing.

Kick-off is at 3pm.