CHASETOWN are on the road this weekend as their hunt for a play-off place continues.

Mark Swann’s men will make the trip to Stalybridge Celtic this afternoon (29th March).

They go into the game on the back of a win in the semi-final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup in midweek and a 3-0 triumph over Bootle in their last league outing.

Chasetown currently have a seven point gap over their nearest rivals in the table, while hosts Stalybridge sit eight points and three places behind the Scholars.

Kick-off is at 3pm.