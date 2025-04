LICHFIELD City Ladies produced a fine performance to inflict AFC Telford United Women’s first league defeat in 18 outings.

Corinna Williams, Courtney Dilger and Shelbie Cartwright cancelled out strikes from Hope Dunn and Romillie Evans to earn the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side a 3-2 win.

The result sees third-placed City move within two points of Telford having played a game more than the table toppers and a point adrift of Hednesford Town who have five games in hand on Lichfield.