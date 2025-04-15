CHASETOWN will have their sights set on silverware as they take on Rushall Olympic in the Staffordshire Senior Cup final.

The Scholars head to the showpiece tie at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium this evening (15th April).

They go into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Newcastle Town to keep their play-off hopes on track, while Rushall’s defeat at Needham Market at the weekend saw their relegation from the Vanarama National League North confirmed.

Admission to the final is £10 adults, £3 concessions and under 16s going free with a paying adult.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.