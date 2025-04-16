CHASETOWN lifted their first trophy in more than a decade after beating Rushall Olympic in the final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars had been behind, but a Joey Butlin hat-trick and a goal from George Cater saw them run out 4-1 winners.

It was Rushall who began on the front foot, controlling possession and carving out an early chance with a shot that flew over Curtis Pond’s crossbar.

But Chasetown began to find their feet with Danny O’Callaghan seeing his header well saved by Scott Moloney.

The Pics were reduced to ten men when Jessy Bavanganga was given his marching orders after hauling down George Cater as he broke through on goal.

Despite their numerical disadvantage it was Rushall who broke the deadlock when a defensive error allowed The Williams to score five minutes before half time.

The Scholars hit back within minutes though as Cater’s cross found Butlin who nodded past Moloney to equalise.

In the dying moments of the half the game turned on its head as Oli Hayward’s effort was steered home by Butlin.

Chasetown began brightly in the second half with Cater sending an early strike just wide of the target.

With 51 minutes on the clock Butlin wrapped up his hat-trick to make it 3-1 when he finished past Moloney.

Rushall almost reduced the deficit when a curling effort dropped just wide of the upright.

Langston’s long range strike went over the bar at the other end as the Scholars looked to find a fourth – and it duly arrived with 20 minutes left on the clock when Cater capped an excellent performance with a fine strike to confirm Chasetown as Staffordshire Senior Cup champions.