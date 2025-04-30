CHASETOWN’S promotion hopes were dashed in a dramatic play-off semi-final at Congleton Town.

The Scholars looked to have won the tie five minutes from the end of normal time, only to be pegged back by the hosts in the dying moments.

They then looked to be heading out after falling behind in extra time, but levelled things once again four minutes from time.

The drama wasn’t over there though as Chasetown had the chance to win it with a last-gasp spot kick, but Danny Glover fluffed his lines as the keeper saved.

And penalties would prove to be the pain as Congleton secured the victory in the shootout.

A cagey first half saw Jack Langston test David Parton with a free-kick, while Darren Chadwick nodded an effort wide at the other end.

In front of a crowd of 1,500, chances were again few and far between. But just five minutes from the end Chasetown thought they’d landed the killer blow when Langston cut inside and rifled home.

But the first of a number of twists came when Daniel Needham fired home a leveller for the hosts from a cross in the last minute.

Congleton got themselves in front in the first half of extra time through Max McCarthy.

There were four minutes left on the clock when sub Luke Yates popped up with an equaliser for the Scholars – and a dream turnaround looked to be on the cards a minute later when they were awarded a penalty, but Glover’s spot kick was saved by Parton to ensure the drama would continue into a shootout.

Chasetown brought on Kris Taylor for the shootout – and he took the first spot kick only to send his effort wide of the target.

The home side were spotless with their penalties, while the Scholars also netted their next three.

But the final kick from Danny O’Callaghan was missed to end Chasetown’s promotion dream.