CHASETOWN Football Club has stepped in to host the Walsall Senior Cup final.

The clash between Darlaston Town and Coleshill Town had been due to take place at Walsall Poundland Bescot Stadium, but the Saddlers involvement in the League Two play-offs means the venue was no longer available.

But The Scholars Ground has stepped in to host the game, which will take place on Tuesday (13th May).

Kick-off is at 7.45pm. Admission is £10 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.