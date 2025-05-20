CHASETOWN Women landed their second trophy of a successful season as they beat Whitchurch Alport in the final of the Staffordshire Girls and Ladies Football League Vase.

The Scholars Ground played host to the showdown in front of a competition record crowd of 489.

But Whitchurch started the brighter of the two sides with Ellie Hill’s early shot forcing a sharp save at the near post from Courtney Hutchison.

Katie Holmes looked to spark Chasetown into life with a dangerous run forward, but her progress was halted by Mia Washington.

Whitchurch came knocking again, as Washington played in Beth Cooke who was fouled in the box. Danni Prince stepped up to take the resulting penalty and confidently smashed the ball just past Hutchison to give the visitors the lead.

The goal seemed to wake Chasetown up, with Chloe East-Goodman’s effort flying narrowly wide of the near post.

The Scholars’ best chance to equalise before half-time came through a flurry of efforts. Kaz Clough’s shot was blocked at the edge of the box before the rebound fell to Chloe East-Goodman who fired over the bar.

Their final chance of the opening 45 came from a searching cross from Becky Ward at the back post which was met by Lessi Birkett, but her header was comfortably caught by Caitlyn Smith.

Chasetown needed improvement after the break – and they delivered. Early in the second half, a looping corner reached Connie Wootton and her half-volley flew past the keeper to level the score.

Whitchurch responded as Prince danced into the box, but her effort was safely gathered by Hutchinson.

As the game wore on, Chasetown looked increasingly dangerous and they took the lead when Clough’s precise through ball sent Birkett charging through on goal and she made no mistake as her finish found the top corner.

Minutes later, a defensive lapse from Whitchurch allowed Birkett in again. In similar fashion to her first, she calmly lifted her shot over a stranded Smith, extending the Scholars’ lead to 3–1.

With the game nearing its end and Chasetown eyeing their second trophy of the season, Whitchurch made it a nervy finish as Ellie Hill’s long-range strike soared into the top corner.

The Scholars had a huge opportunity to kill the game with a penalty, but Clough sent her spot kick narrowly wide – but it wasn’t to prove crucial as the final chance for Whitchurch saw their keeper come forward for a corner and nod a header just over the bar.