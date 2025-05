CHASETOWN have confirmed goalkeeper Curtis Pond will extend his stay for another season.

The popular stopper has agreed to continue at The Scholars Ground.

Manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“It’s a no-brainer to retain Pondy. He’s the best around at this level – maybe even Step 3 – and a top bloke in the dressing room.”

The news follows confirmation that defender Kieran Fenton had also agreed to stay on for next season.