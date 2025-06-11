Jack Langston celebrates his goal against Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: Dave Birt
CHASETOWN’S Jack Langston has been named in the Northern Premier League West’s team of the season.

The influential player made 38 appearances for the Scholars during the 2024-25 season, racking up 19 goals and 14 assists.

He is joined in the league’s squad of the season by Chasetown goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

The full team of the year was:

  • Mark Halstead – Widnes
  • Matty Rain – Widnes
  • Oliver Harrison – Hednesford Town
  • Jacob Hanson – Clitheroe
  • Peter Williams – Congleton Town
  • Sean Miller – Widnes
  • Jack Langston – Chasetown
  • Veron Parny – Clitheroe
  • Rio Clegg – Trafford
  • Kai Evans – Nantwich Town

Substitutes:

  • Curtis Pond – Chasetown
  • James Melhado – Nantwich Town
  • Elliott Johnson – Hednesford Town
  • Steve Irwin – Widnes
  • Max McCarthy – Congleton Town

