CHASETOWN’S Jack Langston has been named in the Northern Premier League West’s team of the season.

The influential player made 38 appearances for the Scholars during the 2024-25 season, racking up 19 goals and 14 assists.

He is joined in the league’s squad of the season by Chasetown goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

The full team of the year was:

Mark Halstead – Widnes

Matty Rain – Widnes

Oliver Harrison – Hednesford Town

Jacob Hanson – Clitheroe

Peter Williams – Congleton Town

Sean Miller – Widnes

Jack Langston – Chasetown

Veron Parny – Clitheroe

Rio Clegg – Trafford

Kai Evans – Nantwich Town

Substitutes:

Curtis Pond – Chasetown

James Melhado – Nantwich Town

Elliott Johnson – Hednesford Town

Steve Irwin – Widnes

Max McCarthy – Congleton Town