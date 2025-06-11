CHASETOWN’S Jack Langston has been named in the Northern Premier League West’s team of the season.
The influential player made 38 appearances for the Scholars during the 2024-25 season, racking up 19 goals and 14 assists.
He is joined in the league’s squad of the season by Chasetown goalkeeper Curtis Pond.
The full team of the year was:
- Mark Halstead – Widnes
- Matty Rain – Widnes
- Oliver Harrison – Hednesford Town
- Jacob Hanson – Clitheroe
- Peter Williams – Congleton Town
- Sean Miller – Widnes
- Jack Langston – Chasetown
- Veron Parny – Clitheroe
- Rio Clegg – Trafford
- Kai Evans – Nantwich Town
Substitutes:
- Curtis Pond – Chasetown
- James Melhado – Nantwich Town
- Elliott Johnson – Hednesford Town
- Steve Irwin – Widnes
- Max McCarthy – Congleton Town