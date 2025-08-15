CHASETOWN will get their FA Cup campaign underway this weekend when they travel to Lutterworth Town.

The Scholars will be dreaming of another famous run in the competition, having faced the likes of Port Vale, Cardiff City and Oldham Athletic in previous years.

Mark Swann’s men have made a bright start to their league season, picking up a draw and a win from their first two outings.

The hosts have also had a positive start to the season, picking up a draw and two wins after a defeat on the opening day.

Lutterworth booked their spot in the tie after a 1-0 win at Stafford Rangers in the extra preliminary round.

Kick-off tomorrow (16th August) is at 3pm.