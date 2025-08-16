CHASETOWN dug deep to secure their progress in the FA Cup.

A Luke Yates goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Scholars overcame Lutterworth Town.

Mark Swann’s men went close in the first half when Sam Wilding’s effort was saved by Luke Jeffrey.

The Lutterworth keeper had luck on his side on 22 minutes when he spilled the ball, but no Chasetown player was on hand to capitalise.

At the other end, the hosts went close when a cross was flashed cross goal, but Curtis Pond was on hand to prevent the home side going in front.

The breakthrough came ten minutes into the second period when Yates slotted into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Lutterworth pushed for a leveller and saw a header go just wide, but Chasetown hung on to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.