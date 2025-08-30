JOEY Butlin earned an FA Cup replay for Chasetown at Worcester City.

The Scholars had fallen behind in the first half when Liam Lockett converted after a quick break from the hosts.

But Butlin slotted home in the second half to ensure the game ended level.

Worcester began brightly and tested Chasetown early on as a shot was blocked by visiting defender Nathan Cameron.

George Cater had the first real chance of note for the Scholars as Jack Thompson kept out his near post strike.

Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond was then forced into a stop to prevent his side falling behind after a quick counter-attack.

Luck was on the stopper’s side shortly afterwards when a lobbed effort dropped just wide of his goal.

Butlin fired over and Alex Bradley nodded off target as the visitors tried to make the breakthrough.

But the deadlock was eventually broken when a quick attack saw Lockett fire past Pond.

Chasetown were back in the tie ten minutes into the second period though as Butlin gave Thompson no chance with a well-taken finish.

Luke Yates headed onto the roof of the net as the Scholars looked to turn the game around completely.

But despite a late header from Cameron going wide in the dying moments, both sides failed to add to the goalscoring.