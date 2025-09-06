CHASETOWN will be hoping for more knockout success when they travel to Shifnal Town this weekend.

The Scholars will turn their attention to the FA Trophy after beating Worcester City in an FA Cup replay in midweek.

Jack Langston bagged a brace and Max Chimenes was also on target as Mark Swann’s men secured a dramatic extra time victory.

Shifnal also go into the tie full of confidence though after a 2-0 league triumph at Wythenshawe Town in their previous outing.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon (6th September).