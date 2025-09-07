CHASETOWN’S FA Trophy hopes were dashed by defeat at Shifnal Town.

The Scholars made a bright start with Ty Webster’s early cross looking destined to find Joey Butlin, only for a home defender made a crucial clearance.

Jack Langston then sent a strike straight at the keeper as the visitors when in search of the opener.

But it was Shifnal who made the breakthrough on 17 minutes when a cross into the area was headed home by Lewis Jarman.

Joe Thompson headed wide in the second half as Chasetown went in search of a leveller, but the visitors were struggling to carve out much in the way of chances.

The Scholars thought they’d won a penalty when Max Chimenes appeared to be hauled down in the box, but the referee waved away the appeals for a spot kick.

A late chance from Thompson in stoppage time saw the ball fly just over the bar.