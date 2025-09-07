CHASETOWN Women are on the FA Cup trail this weekend as their season gets underway.

Jo Sheerin’s side will head for Knowle this afternoon (2nd September) as they aim to build on a positive debut campaign.

The Scholars have added new faces over the summer as they build for the new season, with Harriet Price making the move.

Boss Sheerin said:

“Harriet is strong and dependable, with an excellent ability to read the game. She adds real depth to the squad, and we can’t wait to see her continue to develop this season.”

Ella Spears has also made the switch after a spell with Lichfield City.