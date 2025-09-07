A LICHFIELD-BASED charity supporting people with drug and alcohol addiction has expanded.

Better Way Recovery has agreed a five-year lease on The White House on Church Street in Tamworth.

The organisation’s founder Peter Griffith said the new location would be “a gamechanger” for people struggling with substance issues.

“Having Better Way and Inclusion STaRS under the same roof will give people the best opportunity to get support and find recovery.”

The agreement was overseen by property experts Burley Browne.

Agency surveyor Eleanor Robinson-Perkins said:

“Last year, we successfully secured a property in Lichfield that now serves as a vital hub for Better Way’s essential services. “Over time, I have gained invaluable insights into their mission and the profound difference they make in the lives of those they serve. “Recently, the charity expressed interest in expanding their reach in Tamworth and I immediately recognised an opportunity – my retained clients’ property at The White House presented itself as an ideal location for this expansion. “It is inspiring to witness how strategic real estate decisions can facilitate growth and create lasting change within our communities and we wish them enormous success.”