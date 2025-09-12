CHASETOWN will continue their FA Cup journey this weekend as they welcome Banbury United.

The Scholars saw off Worcester City in a dramatic replay in the previous round to book their place in the tie.

Banbury, meanwhile, got the better of Mangotsfield United to earn their place in the Second Qualifying Round.

Mark Swann’s men will be looking to put the disappointment of their FA Trophy defeat at Shifnal Town last weekend.

Kick-off tomorrow (13th September) is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 under 18s. Under 10s go free with a paying adult.