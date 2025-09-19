CHASETOWN will look to put cup disappointment behind them when they return to league action this weekend.

The Scholars suffered penalty shootout heartache in their FA Cup replay at Banbury United in midweek.

But their attention will return to the league tomorrow (20th September) as they head to Trafford.

The hosts currently sit bottom of the table having failed to register a point in their five outings so far.

The Scholars, meanwhile, lie in mid-table after collecting eight points from their opening fixtures.

Kick-off is at 3pm.