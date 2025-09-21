ARMED police have responded to an incident in Lichfield city centre.

A number of officers swooped on Bird Street this morning (21st September).

They were also joined by police dog units.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A teenage boy has been found with a toy gun after officers responded to a 999 call in Lichfield.

“At 8.40am, we received a 999 call saying that a man was seen on Bore Street with a firearm, which was described as a double-barrelled shotgun.

“As a result, armed officers were sent to the scene and began searching the area.

“Extensive enquiries were carried out, leading us to stop and search a teenage boy in the area. A toy gun was found following the searches.

“No one was threatened and no one was harmed.

“Armed officers have now left the scene, and we can assure local residents and businesses that there is no wider threat in the area.”