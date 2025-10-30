The city is lucky to have a number of talented musical groups, but very few could raise the roof at the cathedral in the way that the Lichfield Gospel Choir did.

Playing to an enthusiastic capacity audience, the choir – numbering more than 100 local singers and led by Themba Mvula and Gabriella Liandu – were joined by the charismatic Imbube UK Singers for a concert that included spiritual and gospel numbers, as well as songs from other languages.

With minimal backing via conga player Luyanda Jezile and the keyboards of Themba Mvalu, the musical heavy lifting was left to the vocalists, who took to the job with aplomb.

The balance and weight of their singing, from quiet lullabies to rousing gospel chants, showed the result of hundreds of hours of practice. The sheer joy that they all brought to their performances showed the many benefits that music and singing can bring.

They also had time for some solo pieces, with Kate Slater providing bluesy improvisations during Up Over my Head and Peter Bacon leading the ensemble through Kwabonkala, which closed the first half.

Over and Over and Over was another musical highlight,with the keyboards providing a gospel vamp for the basses to be properly heard.

All sections of the choir were given a chance to shine – and The Imbube Singers added solo and improvisations of their own, particularly in numbers such as Thula Mama.

Michael Bown and James Strong led the ensemble through Labi Siffre’s Something Inside So Strong.

The Lichfield Gospel Choir have been going for more than 15 years – and if this performance was anything to go by, they still have years left in them yet.