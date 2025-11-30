TWO late goals saw Chasetown nab all three points against Stalybridge Celtic.

The Scholars had fallen behind early on and looked to be heading for defeat until a George Cater rocket three minutes from time got them back into the game.

The late drama continued in stoppage time though as Jack Langston kept his cool to net a winner from the penalty spot.

Things had started poorly for Jamie Hawkins’ men as Stalybridge hit the front after just nine minutes when Brandon Newell steered the ball into the path of Andy Scarisbrick who made no mistake with the finish past Curtis Pond.

Langston tried to level shortly afterwards but his free-kick dropped onto the roof of the net.

Stalybridge almost doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when a ball into the box struck the upright.

Joe Thompson powered an effort wide at the start of the second half as Chasetown tried to get themselves level.

But the visitors were still a threat at the other end with Pond forced to save well to deny Max Leonard.

The Scholars stopper was called into action once more as he kept out Aaron Chalmers’ header from a corner.

Pond’s opposite number Charlie Monks produced an equally good save with five minutes left as he clawed an effort off the line.

But Chasetown did level three minutes from time as Cater took aim and rocketed home to make it 1-1.

Stalybridge almost got back in front seconds later when Pond saved again to deny Jack Tinning.

The late drama wasn’t over though as a penalty in stoppage time gave Langston the chance to steal the points – and he made no mistake from the resulting spot kick.