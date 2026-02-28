LICHFIELD District Council has been shortlisted for three national awards.

The local authority has been named as a finalist for Local Authority of the Year at the MJ Awards, Council of the Year at the ISE Public Sector Transformation Awards and in the Innovation category at the LGC Awards.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for three national awards.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff, partners and communities, and the progress we’ve made together over recent years.

“What matters most is what this means for our residents; better services, faster support when it’s needed, and continued investment in our communities.

“We remain focused on delivering real improvements locally and making Lichfield district a great place to live, work and visit.”