MORE than 100 people across Lichfield and Burntwood have shared their views on property and estate management following an appeal by a local MP.

Dave Robertson is gathering the feedback after concerns were raised by residents on new estates about the service they receive.

The Labour MP for Lichfield said he hopes to present the views to companies responsible for estate management in a bid to drive up standards.

Issues raised by people from areas such as Burntwood, Fradley, Lichfield and Armitage so far include billing transparency, management of shared spaces and over quality of service provision.

People can share their views by emailing dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk.

A Government consultation is examining the potential for reforms to private estate management arrangements. It is open until 12th March and can be completed at consult.communities.gov.uk.