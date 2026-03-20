LICHFIELD City will look to keep their play-off hopes alive when they return to action this weekend.

City welcome Basford United tomorrow (21st March) knowing that a win could help close the eight-point gap to Coleshill Town who currently occupy fifth spot.

But they will face a tough test against visitors who lie third in the table and go into the game after back-to-back wins.

Lichfield are also in form though, having beaten Bourne Town and Rugby Borough in their last two outings.

The two sides met in the reverse fixture back in November when Basford ran out 1-0 winners.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.