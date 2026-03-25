CHILDREN from primary schools across Lichfield and Tamworth have been battling it out in a football tournament.

The 2026 Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) North Hub tournament saw 80 youngsters from years five and six competing in eight teams at Lichfield Leisure Centre.

Schools taking part inlcuded Scotch Orchard Primary School, Greysbrooke Primary School, and St Michael’s CofE Primary School, with the latter entering an impressive four teams.

The winning school was St Chad’s CE Primary School, with William MacGregor Primary School coming second.

Mike Talbot, ATLP community advocate at Scotch Orchard, organised the event to unite the schools in sport.

He said:

“The tournament was a fantastic afternoon with some excellent skills on display, even in less than favourable drizzly conditions. “Despite the rain, the effort of the children and their parents and teachers didn’t go unnoticed. The pupils really got stuck into the game, and families and staff turned out in force to watch and show their support.”

In the end, the final match was a Lichfield versus Tamworth derby between St Chad’s and William MacGregor. It ended 0-0, with the St Chad’s team taking home the trophy after some tense penalties.

The event was sponsored by Zest Education which provided medals for the winning team and certificates for all of the players, as well as sponsoring the pitch hire.

A spokesperson for Zest Education said:

“After receiving so much positive feedback and enthusiasm from the children, we’re looking to do a summer term tournament when the weather warms up. “We’re all so proud of how the children played – they showed excellent sportsmanship and spirit, and we hope we can give them a similar opportunity when summer comes.”