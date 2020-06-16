Local photographers have captured stunning images of a lightning storm illuminating the night sky across Lichfield.

Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder were accompanied by flashes of lightning across the skies of the city tonight (16th June).

Lichfield Cathedral’s artist-in-residence Peter Walker captured a series of images of the storm above the iconic three spires.

Lightning over Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Peter Walker Sculpture

Lightning over Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Peter Walker Sculpture

Lightning over Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Peter Walker Sculpture

Lightning over Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Peter Walker Sculpture

Lightning over Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Peter Walker Sculpture

Other photographers were also capturing the scene as the night sky was illuminated by the storm.

Simon Key’s picture of the storm

Kirsty Caddy’s picture of the storm in Lichfield

Gavin Adams’ picture of the lightning

The storm captured over Burntwood by Cllr Thomas Loughbrough Rudd

Others captured stunning video footage of the storm:

If you’ve captured a picture of the storm and want to share it with our readers, send it by emailing yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.