Adam Christodoulou

Lichfield driver Adam Christodoulou says he can’t wait to get back on track as he returns to racing this weekend.

He will compete at the Nürburgring for the second and third rounds of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

It will be the first outing for Christodoulou since coronavirus put the brakes on racing.

He will re-join regular Mercedes-AMG teammates Maro Engel and Manuel Metzger, as well as new addition Luca Stolz for the double header of four hour races.

“It’s so great to be going racing after such a long break. “It’s been tough with everything that has happened this year, but to be back on track at the Nürburgring will be the best feeling. “A lot of us drivers have been spending our time sim racing to keep us going but nothing compares to being at the track- I can’t wait.” Adam Christodoulou

The race will take place behind closed doors with only team and essential personnel present.