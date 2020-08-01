The temporary disabled bays in the Bird Street car park

A Lichfield councillor says he is “shocked” after a decision to move city centre disabled parking spaces.

Lichfield District Council has temporarily suspended the blue badge bays in a decision it says will aid social distancing outside shops.

The spaces have been moved into car parks at Bird Street and Lombard Street.

Cllr Colin Ball

But Cllr Colin Ball, who represents the Curborough ward, claimed there had been a lack of consultation over the decision.

“As the Labour vice chairman of the district council’s economic growth, environment and development scrutiny committee I contacted my Conservative chairman, Cllr David Leytham, to ask if he had been consulted by the cabinet member responsible – he hadn’t. “You therefore have to add his name to a long list of people the council haven’t bothered to consult and which is costing money every time another change is made.” Cllr Colin Ball

Lichfield District Council initially moved 42 disabled bays to Bird Street car park before opting to move some to Lombard Street after they lay empty.

The local authority said it would continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks.

Cllr Ball said shoppers and businesses were paying the price of the change in the meantime.