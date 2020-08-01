Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield councillor says he is “shocked” after a decision to move city centre disabled parking spaces.
Lichfield District Council has temporarily suspended the blue badge bays in a decision it says will aid social distancing outside shops.
The spaces have been moved into car parks at Bird Street and Lombard Street.
But Cllr Colin Ball, who represents the Curborough ward, claimed there had been a lack of consultation over the decision.
“As the Labour vice chairman of the district council’s economic growth, environment and development scrutiny committee I contacted my Conservative chairman, Cllr David Leytham, to ask if he had been consulted by the cabinet member responsible – he hadn’t.
“You therefore have to add his name to a long list of people the council haven’t bothered to consult and which is costing money every time another change is made.”Cllr Colin Ball
Lichfield District Council initially moved 42 disabled bays to Bird Street car park before opting to move some to Lombard Street after they lay empty.
The local authority said it would continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks.
Cllr Ball said shoppers and businesses were paying the price of the change in the meantime.
“Lichfield District Council only recently agreed an engagement strategy which was going to ensure ‘our communications and engagement activity is aligned to our strategic narrative and provides the necessary insight to make decisions’ – well that didn’t last long did it?
“Disabled shoppers and businesses are paying the price for this.
“Indeed, I’ve heard of at least one person who is going to shop in a more disabled-friendly town in future because of this decision.”Cllr Colin Ball