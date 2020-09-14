A Lichfield business is celebrating after winning a £13million contract to develop and manage a national healthcare system for Wales.

Helen Thomas (NHS Wales Informatics Service) and Paul Lawrence (Ascom UK)

Ascom UK agreed the seven year deal to provide a critical care information system with NHS Wales.

It will allow intensive care staff across 14 units to electronically manage all aspects of patient care.

Ascom UK managing director Paul Lawrence said:

“We are absolutely delighted to secure this important contract and look forward to working closely with NWIS to ensure a smooth rollout. “Our partnership will move critical care units away from paper and on to a system that will make life easier for clinicians, freeing up thinking time in a highly pressurised environment, and provide a single source of truth for patient information. “This will not only help improve patient care at the bedside, but benefit audit and research, to refine best practice and critical care structures in the future.” Paul Lawrence, Ascom UK

The Digistat system developed by the company – which is based at Wall Island – will record patient recordsm, manage prescriptions and drug administration and connect with bedside equipment to record vital signs.

The deal is for seven years with the option to extend for a further three years.

The company will begin rolling out the technology to The Grange University Hospital in Newport from early next year, followed by a phased rollout to other sites until 2023.