People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that support is available to help them quit smoking.

Figures show that around 14% of all adults smoke in Staffordshire.

The national Stoptober campaign launches on Thursday (1st October) with people encouraged to quit for good.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said there was plenty of support available for local residents.

“We know that giving up can be incredibly difficult, especially to give them up for good. “But as we’ve seen through previous Stoptober campaigns, and with support from Everyone Health Staffordshire it can be done – we just want to remind people that they are not on their own and there is professional help to support them. “We also know from previous research that people who can give up smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good, so that’s another good reason to join others and have a go.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People interested in quitting can find out more about the support available by visiting the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.

Bethany Albutt, service manager for Everyone Health Staffordshire, added: