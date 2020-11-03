Lichfield District Council is set to hold behind closed doors discussions about the “disposal” of land on St John Street.

The proposal will be debated at a meeting of the cabinet next week.

Lichfield District Council House

But the section of the session where the “disposal of land fronting St John Street” is discussed will be held in a section without media or the public present.

The agenda for the meeting said the decision had been made in line with the Local Government Act.

“This report is to be considered in private since it involves the likely disclosure of exempt information relating to the financial and business affairs of the council.” Cabinet meeting agenda

The cabinet meeting takes place on 10th November.