Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding for projects helping to improve the local environment.

The Staffordshire EnviroGrant programme is being coordinated by Staffordshire County Council and environmental company Veolia.

Not-for-profit organisations, voluntary and community groups, schools, societies and charities are all eligible to apply for grants of up to £750.

The money is being awarded in four categories:

Waste and recycling

Natural environment

Education and training

Climate change.

Cllr Julia Jessall, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said:

“This is a great fund that not only benefits local communities but also helps improve our local environment. “There’s four new categories this year which means we’ll be able to fund a diverse range of environmental projects to benefit the local environment and Staffordshire communities. “We’ve also made the application process as simple as we can to encourage more groups to apply. “So whether you’re a small group or a larger registered charity I’d urge people to get in touch and make an application.” Cllr Julia Jessall, Staffordshire County Council

For further information about the grant scheme or to make an application visit www.veolia.co.uk/staffordshire.

The closing date for applications is 27th November.