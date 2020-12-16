Lichfield Methodist Church. Picture: Google Streetview

People in Lichfield are being invited to take part in an Advent Trail around the city.

It has been organised by Lichfield Methodist Church and allows people to find posters showing part of the Christmas story in the windows of businesses.

Each one has a QR code which offers more information on the story as well as some festive craft ideas.

A spokesperson said:

“We hope people enjoy finding out more about the Christmas story. “Thank you to all of the shops listed for helping us in this venture.”

Full details and the trail map are available here.