The Mayor of Lichfield has paid tribute to the resilience and kindness of local people during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Deborah Baker

Cllr Deb Baker made her comments in a Christmas message to local residents.

She said that the efforts of key workers had been a bright light in a difficult year.

“This Christmas will be for many a different and possibly disappointing one.

“2020 has been a difficult and, for some, a very tragic year.

“We have all faced challenges, but equally I have been so proud of the way our frontline and key workers, and the people of Lichfield have responded with warmth, resilience, compassion and kindness – we thank you all.

“Christmas is a time of new beginnings and hope. My wish is that 2021 will be a more cheerful year for you all.

“Please have a safe, peaceful and happy Christmas.”

Cllr Deb Baker

