The Mayor of Lichfield has paid tribute to the resilience and kindness of local people during the coronavirus crisis.
Cllr Deb Baker made her comments in a Christmas message to local residents.
She said that the efforts of key workers had been a bright light in a difficult year.
“This Christmas will be for many a different and possibly disappointing one.
“2020 has been a difficult and, for some, a very tragic year.
“We have all faced challenges, but equally I have been so proud of the way our frontline and key workers, and the people of Lichfield have responded with warmth, resilience, compassion and kindness – we thank you all.
“Christmas is a time of new beginnings and hope. My wish is that 2021 will be a more cheerful year for you all.
“Please have a safe, peaceful and happy Christmas.”Cllr Deb Baker