An investigation has begun after two “feral” ponies were dumped in Clifton Campville.

The two ponies found abandoned in Clifton Campville

Police were called to Clifton Lane on Sunday (20th December) after the grey animals were spotted running loose.

RSPCA inspector Beth Boyd arrived to check the ponies over and help recover them from a field, but soon discovered they were not used to being handled.

“These two ponies were absolutely terrified of people, they were practically feral. “Unfortunately, even from a distance I could clearly see both were emaciated and very poorly, and I could tell that one in particular was in urgent need of veterinary care. “They were so frightened of us, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get hold of them, but I wasn’t going to give up. “A team of us spent the majority of the day gaining their trust enough to load them onto a trailer and get them straight to the safety of one of our private boarding stables where they could be seen by a vet urgently. “It was incredibly sad to see these two ponies in such desperate need of care, but so frightened of people – I’m really concerned about what has happened to them before now which has led them to get into such a terrible state. “I strongly suspect they were dumped by the road and intentionally abandoned.” Beth Boyd, RSPCA

The ponies, who have been nicknamed Holly and Ivy, are beginning to respond to veterinary treatment and Beth says is hopeful they will make a recovery.