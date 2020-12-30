Lichfield and Burntwood will be moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

The Government has confirmed that Staffordshire will face even tougher measures from midnight tonight (30th December).

The move means:

You must not leave your home unless you have a “reasonable excuse” such as work, education, essential shopping or medical appointments.

In general, you must not meet socially. However, you can exercise or meet in a public outdoor place with people you live with, your support bubble or with one other person.

You must not meet indoors socially with any other household, unless part of your support bubble.

Clinically extremely vulnerable people are advised not to work if they cannot work from home.

All shops deemed non-essential by the Government must close, including hairdressers and barbers, indoor entertainment venues, gyms, dance studios and indoor swimming pools.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council said the move would come as a “devastating blow to businesses”.

“The new highly contagious strain of COVID-19 is now sweeping the country and in Staffordshire we are now set to face the toughest restrictions. “Today’s news will be devastating for many businesses who after the toughest year possible will now have to close once more. “This is not where any of us wanted to be and the priority for 2021 is to get cases back under control and persuade the Government that restrictions can be eased in Staffordshire. “While this morning’s announcement on the approval of the new AstraZeneca vaccine is very welcome, it will be some months before we see the benefits and we must stay vigilant to protect lives this winter. “It remains a big ask but we must do everything we can to make this happen as quickly as possible. “By following the basics, staying home as much as possible and taking part in our major roll out of community testing if asked to do so is the best and only chance of Staffordshire moving out of Tier 4.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Other areas of the Midlands – including Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire – will also be moving into Tier 4.

The average seven-day Covid rate in Staffordshire and the West Midlands is around 270 per 100,000 people, compared to the England rate of 390.