The decision to move the area into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions was “disappointing but inevitable”, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed yesterday (30th December) that all of Staffordshire would step into the highest measures from today.
It means many businesses will once again have to shut their doors with people advised to stay at home unless they have to travel for work, education, essential shopping or medical appointments.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the local authority was primed to support those impacted by the move.
“It was disappointing but inevitable news regarding Staffordshire entering Tier 4.
“Lichfield District Council stands ready to distribute any related grants which are forthcoming from the Government, and to help in anyway we can with the mass vaccination ahead of us.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the move to Tier 4 was necessary to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed.
“I regret, like many others, that we have had to enter Tier 4, but like most other people, I understand why this has had to happen.
“Infections in southern Staffordshire were rising swiftly – it’s clear from the experience in other areas that Tier 3 no longer works effectively in controlling the new strain of COVID-19 and the risk of overwhelming the NHS was becoming dangerously stark.
“It will take a few weeks for Tier 4 to halt the tide, but in the meantime, the roll out of the vaccine will be the cavalry riding to our rescue.
“Within a week or so of the first injection, people will be sufficiently immune to ensure that if they do catch COVID, it will not lead to hospitalisation. The second booster dose, injected up to 3 months later, will give far greater immunity to the virus.
“I am hoping that the vaccine will be rolled out more widely in Lichfield district from January.
“By the late spring, the tide will have turned and life can begin to return to normal.”Michael Fabricant MP
The only thing that is inevitable is Tory incompetence.
Sigh. Once they’ve given vaccines to everyone over 80 and we finally get some in several months time when thousands of under 80s have died, we might be able to avert Lockdown v8.0. Who knows, there might even be a shop or two left on the High Street to then go visit.
