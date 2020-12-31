The decision to move the area into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions was “disappointing but inevitable”, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed yesterday (30th December) that all of Staffordshire would step into the highest measures from today.

It means many businesses will once again have to shut their doors with people advised to stay at home unless they have to travel for work, education, essential shopping or medical appointments.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the local authority was primed to support those impacted by the move.

Doug Pullen

“It was disappointing but inevitable news regarding Staffordshire entering Tier 4. “Lichfield District Council stands ready to distribute any related grants which are forthcoming from the Government, and to help in anyway we can with the mass vaccination ahead of us.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the move to Tier 4 was necessary to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Michael Fabricant