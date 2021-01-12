Council chiefs have been given the all-clear after they joined those being asked to take coronavirus tests even if they do not have symptoms.

People living in Lichfield and Burntwood who have to leave home for shopping, work or caring purposes are being asked to take rapid lateral flow tests in a bid to tackle so-called “silent spreaders”.

Among those who took a rapid test today (12th January) were Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, and the local authority’s chief executive Diane Tilley.

Cllr Doug Pullen taking his lateral flow test in Lichfield

Cllr Pullen said:

“It was quick and well organised and I received my results in 20 minutes. Thankfully it was negative, which I’m really pleased about as it means I can have confidence I don’t pose a risk to others. “I encourage anyone who is out and about locally – be that for work, caring responsibilities, education or shopping – to book a rapid test to help us get on top of the virus by finding people who may be carriers but who are not showing symptoms.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Diane Tilley added:

“Around one in three people with COVID-19 do not have any symptoms, which is why it’s really important to ramp up testing of asymptomatic people to combat the virus. “The tests are easy, quick and free and might just help to protect the life of a colleague or family member. “I hope many more local people, especially those who cannot work from home, follow suit and book a test.” Diane Tilley

Community testing is available at Lichfield City FC on Eastern Avenue from 10am to 4pm until Sunday (17th January). There will also be more dates available at local test centres over the coming weeks.

Tests for people without symptoms need to be booked in advance online.