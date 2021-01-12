Council chiefs have been given the all-clear after they joined those being asked to take coronavirus tests even if they do not have symptoms.
People living in Lichfield and Burntwood who have to leave home for shopping, work or caring purposes are being asked to take rapid lateral flow tests in a bid to tackle so-called “silent spreaders”.
Among those who took a rapid test today (12th January) were Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, and the local authority’s chief executive Diane Tilley.
Cllr Pullen said:
“It was quick and well organised and I received my results in 20 minutes. Thankfully it was negative, which I’m really pleased about as it means I can have confidence I don’t pose a risk to others.
“I encourage anyone who is out and about locally – be that for work, caring responsibilities, education or shopping – to book a rapid test to help us get on top of the virus by finding people who may be carriers but who are not showing symptoms.”Cllr Doug Pullen
Diane Tilley added:
“Around one in three people with COVID-19 do not have any symptoms, which is why it’s really important to ramp up testing of asymptomatic people to combat the virus.
“The tests are easy, quick and free and might just help to protect the life of a colleague or family member.
“I hope many more local people, especially those who cannot work from home, follow suit and book a test.”Diane Tilley
Community testing is available at Lichfield City FC on Eastern Avenue from 10am to 4pm until Sunday (17th January). There will also be more dates available at local test centres over the coming weeks.
Tests for people without symptoms need to be booked in advance online.
What is the point in these tests?
All a negative result means is that you haven’t got the virus at that moment in time. Tomorrow could be a different story.
The cost of this must far out way the benefit. Rather see the money being spent on helping in other more useful ways.
