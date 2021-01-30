A Fradley company has been thanked for an “extraordinary” donation to a campaign to provide computer equipment to children learning at home across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Doug Pullen (right) receiving the laptops from Continental Engineering Services’ Steve Rennals

The initiative was launched by Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen in response to the coronavirus lockdown which has seen the majority of children only able to take part in education remotely.

More than 100 pieces of equipment have already been handed out – but a donation of 41 laptops by Continental Engineering Services will help even more local youngsters.

Cllr Pullen said a donation of 41 refurbished laptops from Continental Engineering Services would mean the campaign was on track to deliver 200 pieces of IT equipment to local schools by the beginning of February.

“This donation is just extraordinary. It really shows the tremendous impact of thoughtful local businesses in our community. “I know this will make a real difference to the education of children in our district”. Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can still donate laptops by filling in an online form with the relevant details.