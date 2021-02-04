Any developments which could impact on the future use of a former railway line in Lichfield will not be permitted under proposals due to be debated by councillors.
The draft Local Plan 2040 document will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet next week.
The document outlines the vision for the future of the area over the next 20 years, providing guidance on the way land is utilised going forward.
Among the items included are measures to protect the former Lichfield to Walsall railway line – despite the last passenger services running on the route more than half a century ago.
Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan 2040, if adopted, would safeguard any future possibility of reopening the route.
“As part of the drive towards sustainable transport, the district council has considered the need to protect certain infrastructure where it has the potential to help deliver tangible benefits in future, be they social, environmental or economic.
“In this respect, the plan will safeguard the Walsall to Lichfield rail line where it falls within the district boundary.
“Development proposals which would prejudice the future use of the route as a continuous sustainable transport corridor will not be permitted.
“Any future development proposals along this corridor should positively contribute to sustainable transport and not impair reinstatement, improvement or reconstruction and must retain existing associated features from its former rail use.”Lichfield District Council’s Draft Local Plan 2040
Known as the South Staffordshire Line, the route continued to be used for freight until 1983, with some usage of the tracks as part of the former Charringtons oil depot on the A5 at Burntwood before the site closed.
The line also included a station at Hammerwich which closed when passenger services were axed in 1965 as part of the Beeching Review.
Plans have since been drawn up to convert the route into a walking and cycling path between Lichfield and Burntwood, but none have yet come to fruition.
A local musician has also used the former line as the backdrop to a music video.
Andy Starkey said:
“I chose this location as I’m hoping to restart the conversation about it getting opened to the general public again and turned into a walking route.”Andy Starkey
So a derelict railway line that has rusted away for fifty years is to be ringfenced on the extremely remote possibility that it might be used again? Get real councillors. That is not going to happen. HS2 will take all the money that could have been used for this, for a start, and I cannot see a demand for it. When Derbyshire for one has converted many old railway tracks into walking and cycling routes, can the council here not use a bit more imagination? Oh sorry, I was being a bit silly suggesting this.
There has always been a plan to convert this to a walking /cycling route, indeed past councillors know of this, and Doug Pullen for one was supposed to have walked this route to the canal – a task I undertook some 2 summers ago (sneakily). It will need about £1.5m I suspect, given the state of it, though. I made the mistake of wearing shorts, as it was a hot day. Should’ve dressed for the Amazonian conditions in the cuttings.
I would have thought there was more mileage (no pun in evidence) in regenerating this line as a leisure route for walkers and cyclists. The old Derbyshire lines are excellent and bring in a lot of visitors too. I cannot see the funding exists to re-open this as a railway line, But as the Government turns its attention to “recovery” funding for a project that aims to boost the health and well-being of people would likely find more traction.
I think this is a responsible attitude towards people who live by the line and towards future proposals regarding re introducing it a a viable transport link any works that happens could end up being reversed by the powers that be
For once a council is looking to the future. Local rail is important for our climate and economic development.
The signal box by the level crossing is the only one of 3 with that type of frame and dates back to the 1800’s. It needs some sort of protection before it falls down completely
John Allen, how would you know there’s no demand for it? A walking and cycling route from Lichfield to Walsall would be fabulous and would be extremely popular. The Tissington trail in Ashbourne is a very successful off road route that was a railway.
I think you have misunderstood my post P Destrian. I would certainly be in favour of a walking and cycling route, that is why I made the comparison to Derbyshire.
Many freight trains that could use this route currently travel many extra miles, so there is a fuel and emissions saving if it were to be reinstated, as well as the potential for passenger services.
As a retired train driver of 3 years now and living in Burntwood i have walked the trackbed from Lichfield to Ryecroft and all for Reopening of old lines But this would be a Mammoth task and im not sure if it would be possible all the way But what about as a Single track
