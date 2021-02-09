Options for the future of a former railway line are being explored, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

A level crossing on the former Lichfield to Walsall railway line. Picture: Google Streetview

The Lichfield to Walsall line has not carried passengers since 1965, but the local authority’s draft Local Plan 2040 is aiming to restrict any developments which could prevent it being returned to use in the future.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said discussions were taking place over the long-term future of the South Staffordshire Line in the area.

“This transport corridor has so much potential. “I’d love to see this opened up as as walkway or cycleway. “Lichfield District Council is exploring opportunities with Network Rail as to what that might look like in terms of a legal arrangement – if it is possible, we will make it so.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Known as the South Staffordshire Line, the route was used for freight until 1983, with some usage of the tracks as part of the former Charringtons oil depot on the A5 at Burntwood before that site closed.

The draft Local Plan 2040 will be discussed by the council’s cabinet this evening (9th February).

The document said preserving the route was key.