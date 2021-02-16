A Christmas-themed collection of rare coins is going up for auction in Lichfield – and could fetch more than £3,000.

Two of the coins being sold in Lichfield

The 50p Isle of Man coins by Pobjoy Mint date from 1980 to 2012 are due to be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 22nd February.

The lot includes more than 100 of the special ‘diamond finish’ limited edition coins.

Specialist Phil Bridge said:

“It is so unusual to have such a large amount of Isle of Man coins and it is really quite amazing to have them all in one go. “The Christmas decoration coin is such a clever idea but it doesn’t seem to be one which caught on and as such they are a real scarcity. “With the Snowman coins, the coloured series were taken from an already small circulation of 30,000 plain Snowman coins – and of that 30,000 only a certain amount were taken to one side to be enhanced with colour, possibly just a quarter. “It’s not until you go through the collection you realise what special coins it contains. “This is a tremendous opportunity for UK coin collectors.” Phil Bridge

The sale also includes a Gibralter Christmas 50p and a number of UK executive proof sets.