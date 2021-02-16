Residents at a Lichfield care home have been getting to grips with new technology designed to help keep them active.

The Magic Table 360 has been introduced at The Spires after research showed the system could help those living with dementia.

A resident trying out the Magic Table 360

It uses interactive light projections to allow participants to pop bubbles, colour in pictures, play the piano or interact with virtual fish.

Amy Doyle, general manager of the home, said: