Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to remember their loved ones in a special memorial garden display.

A Celebrate Lives Lived display at St Giles Hospice

Relatives and friends are being invited to dedicate a unique Celebrate Lives Lived orange Gerbera peg, which is personalised with the name of their loved one, in return for a donation to St Giles Hospice.

The pegs will then be placed in the gardens at the hospice sites in Whittington and Sutton Coldfield.

A special virtual garden display has also been set up for people who are self-isolating or who do not wish to visit in person.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Celebrate Lives Lived offers a special way to remember your loved ones each spring and everyone is welcome to join us as we commemorate those we have lost. “The orange Gerbera represents ‘sunshine of life’, which makes it a beautiful, fitting tribute to the memory of your loved one. “Your Gerbera peg will be placed in the Celebrate Lives Lived garden of your choice throughout May, creating a wonderful display of celebration and remembrance in the beautiful display. “You can come along to visit the garden in a safe and socially-distanced visit and at the end of the month you can take the Gerbera home as a special keepsake or to plant in your own garden. “By taking part you are also helping to fund the vital support St Giles Hospice offers to local families.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

“Celebrating her life and memory”

Gavin Farley, Sheila Watson and Ang Farley

Lichfield police officer Gavin Farley is supporting Celebrate Lives Lived this year in memory of his mother Sheila Watson, who died at St Giles Hospice last June at the age of 74.

Sheila, who had leukaemia, was admitted to the hospice in January 2020 just weeks after her husband Jim, who had dementia, passed away on Christmas Day.

Sheila Watson with nurses from St Giles Hospice

“When she first arrived it was a difficult time because Mom was grieving for my stepdad and wanted to go to his funeral, but she wasn’t well enough to go. “But the staff did everything they could to help. I went to the funeral and filmed it all and they set up a screen in the chapel and people came back to St Giles rather than going to a wake and we replayed it there for Mom and did another service for her. “Obviously it was a very sad occasion, but Mom was absolutely beaming – she was so glad that she was able to see the funeral after all and that her friends could be with her. “It was so special because she knew that she probably wouldn’t see many of them again. “We’ll definitely be supporting Celebrate Lives Lived this year, not only to thank St Giles for the way they looked after my mum, but as a way of celebrating her life and memory too. “Despite the sadness of her passing, St Giles has so many good memories for us.” Gavin Farley

People can dedicate their Celebrate Lives Lived Gerbera at www.stgileshospice.com/celebrateliveslived or by calling 01543 432538 before midday on 16th April.