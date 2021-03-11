An auction in Lichfield has seen seen a sale of Pokemon cards fetch more than £100,000.

Some of the Pokemon cards sold at auction in Lichfield

Bidders from around the world took part in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale.

Highlights included an unopened Base Set Booster Box still sealed in its original branded cellophane selling for £16,000 and a first edition Team Rocket Dark Charizard holo card going for £4,600.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“With huge international interest this superb collection has surpassed £100,000 – a wonderful result for our client. “Pokemon is a phenomenal global sensation. Not only is it a lot of fun, for many it’s the ultimate ‘new’ collectable and a very serious business for people who are prepared to hunt all over the world for that special card and will invest thousands of pounds to secure it. “We’re already looking forward to our next dedicated Pokemon sale in May.” Richard Winterton

The sale is the latest Pokemon success for the Lichfield auction company, after a rare 1st edition set fetched £25,000 in July.