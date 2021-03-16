A Whittington-based charity says it is hopeful of being able to bring back a number of popular fundraising events from May.

Riders on a previous Cycle St Giles event

St Giles Hospice has earmarked the Cycle Spring event on 23rd May as the first to return following a year of coronavirus restrictions.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“If England continues to meet the Government’s Covid-19 milestones, we are hoping that our events should be able to go ahead this year – starting with Cycle Spring. “We’re absolutely delighted at the thought of being able to welcome back our wonderful fundraisers in person in 2021 after a year when we’ve had to cancel our events and close our shops, which significantly impacted on our income. “Whether you’re a regular rider or new to cycling, we’d love you to support us at our COVID-compliant Cycle Spring event. “We sincerely hope that coronavirus restrictions do not result in further cancellations but the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff is our top priority. Whatever happens, we’ll be keeping our participants up to date with developments. “If, come May, we can’t get together at Whittington we’ll provide our participants with everything you need to cycle for St Giles in your own time. “We’ll make sure that our community can still take part, no matter what.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

The Cycle Spring rides will set off from St Giles Hospice in Whittington, with cyclists able to take on three routes of varying difficulty – 27, 52 and 76 mile options for riders aged 16 and over.

Start times will be staggered from 7.30am to ensure that social distancing measures can be complied with, and bookings are restricted to a maximum of six people from the same household or support bubble.

Cyclists booking a place before midnight on 31st March can enjoy an early bird offer of £25 before entry goes up to £27 until the closing date at midday on 20th May.

“Our cycling events have raised more than £250,000 since they were launched in 2013 and we’d like to thank everyone who has taken part and raised funds for St Giles. “Riders make an enormous contribution which allows us to support more local patients living with a terminal illness and their families. “With a new location this year we hope many Cycle Spring veterans will return to join our riders on these exciting routes for the first time – and with three to choose from you won’t struggle to find a cycle challenge to suit you or the whole family.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

To sign up for Cycle St Giles Spring or for more details visit www.stgileshospice.com/cyclespring.