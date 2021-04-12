A former estate agents in Lichfield city centre could be converted into a new restaurant and takeaway.

The proposed site of the new restaurant and takeaway in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Pepe’s Piri Piri could open on the site of the former Jayman offices at 2 Bore Street if plans are approved.

The chain currently operates outlets across the UK, from Aberdeen to London.

If approved, the scheme is expected to create up to 15 jobs.

A planning statement said the eatery would bring a vacant unit back into use,

“The proposed restaurant will provide a family-friendly dining experience, providing healthy grilled food, something which is limited in the area and would be very successful. “The restaurant will help regenerate the current building and help inject money back into the community by providing jobs.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.