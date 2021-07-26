A free exhibition of contemporary photography is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Passenger by Douglas Armour

The This is Not a Photograph showcase will be in the gallery at The Hub at St Mary’s from tomorrow (27th July) to 21st August.

It has been put together by four Lichfield-based photographers working as THECOLLECTIVE group.

A spokesperson said:

“We sincerely hope this exhibition will entertain you, provoke you and maybe even inspire your inner photographer. “If nothing else, we invite you to pause, take a breath, feel the calm of the fabulous venue that is The Hub and consider the world through a different lens.” THECOLLECTIVE spokesperson

The Hub’s gallery curator Helen Hicks said:

“THECOLLECTIVE match The Hub’s outlook perfectly – fresh thinking and inclusive of different approaches, like many of our events, they encourage us to question our existing notions. “I for one cannot wait to see what emotions these captivating images stir up.” Helen Hicks

The gallery is open from 9.30am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday. For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.