An exhibition is taking place in Lichfield to mark Black History Month.

Face is Kwanzaa Collective will showcase art from black artists living and working in Staffordshire at The Hub at St Mary’s from 5th to 30th October.

Based in North Staffordshire, the group is an association of artists, academics, and activists of colour.

A spokesperson said:

“Inspired by themes from A Young Black, the celebrated painting of Francis Barber by Sir Joshua Reynolds, this exhibition centres on faces, voices and ancestors. “Named as one of the great black Britons, Francis was the former servant, surrogate son and heir of Dr Samuel Johnson. “Francis lived as a free man in Lichfield and this year marks 220 years since he passed away. “The exhibition offers a chance to look deeper and closer at the portraits to let the faces tell you their story. Kwanzaa Collective spokesperson

A programme of events, talks and workshops will run alongside the exhibition.

The exhibiting artists include:

Adina Lawrence

Daby Obiechefu

Gabriella Gay

Jioni Warner

Nom Ncube

William Attieku Ntiamoah

For more details visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.